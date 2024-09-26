Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Waystar accounts for about 0.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth about $800,003,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth about $4,300,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

