Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 15,930 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Block accounts for about 4.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $217,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.34.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at $17,125,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

