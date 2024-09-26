Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 3,033,312 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,892,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033,312 shares during the period. Kanzhun makes up about 5.4% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $280,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after buying an additional 2,529,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 10.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,368,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after buying an additional 507,337 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZ stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

