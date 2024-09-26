Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $469.80 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,656,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,803,000. Atlassian comprises approximately 9.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.90 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,211 shares of company stock worth $38,945,503. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

