Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Maravai LifeSciences makes up 0.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

