Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

TEM stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

