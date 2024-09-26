DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DRD opened at $10.27 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 7.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 430,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 270.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 34.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.