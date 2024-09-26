Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

