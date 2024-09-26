Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

