Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,523.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

HON opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

