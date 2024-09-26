Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires Shares of 1,311 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $572.70 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $576.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.22. The stock has a market cap of $494.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

