Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires Shares of 23,872 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

