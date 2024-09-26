Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.