Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 14,056 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,056 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.10 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

