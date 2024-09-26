Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 5,268 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.21 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

