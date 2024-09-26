Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 54,303 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

