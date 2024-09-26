Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 6,013 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

