Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 427,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,833,000 after buying an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 809,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

ADI stock opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.