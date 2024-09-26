Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,175.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,182.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,773.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,738.53. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

