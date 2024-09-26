Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $722,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup reduced their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.36.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $479.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

