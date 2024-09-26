Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $9.74 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BND opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
