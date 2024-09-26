Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 140,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 116,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.43 and a 200-day moving average of $265.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.