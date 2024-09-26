Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Edison International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

