Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CVS opened at $58.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.