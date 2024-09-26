Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $312.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.87. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.37.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

