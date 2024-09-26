Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KMX opened at $74.50 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

