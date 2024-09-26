Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,107,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $301.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average is $291.69.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

