Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

