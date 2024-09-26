Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,538,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $525.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $527.30. The stock has a market cap of $476.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

