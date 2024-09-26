Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,328,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

