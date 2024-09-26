Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

