Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,197,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,913,000 after buying an additional 108,819 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

