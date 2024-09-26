Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEFA opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

