Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 10,442 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after acquiring an additional 454,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

