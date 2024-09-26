Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 13,306 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55. The company has a market cap of $946.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

