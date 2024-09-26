Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 17,145 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

