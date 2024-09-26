Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 3,627 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,055,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,181,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 503,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,711,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $269.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

