Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 8,810 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

