Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $142.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

