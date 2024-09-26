Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
