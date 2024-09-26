Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $523,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

