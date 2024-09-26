Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

