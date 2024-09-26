Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

