Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UL opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

