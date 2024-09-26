Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,027,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,088,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

