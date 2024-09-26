Dryden Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dryden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 12.9% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE FIS opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.