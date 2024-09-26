Dryden Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Dryden Capital LLC lessened its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 6.3% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dryden Capital LLC owned about 1.48% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.