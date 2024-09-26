Dryden Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 0.9% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $290.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $203.36 and a 52-week high of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

