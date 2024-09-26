DSC Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.04. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.14.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

