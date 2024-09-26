DSC Advisors L.P. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSC Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.8% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

